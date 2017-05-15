US: More immigrants arrested, fewer d...

US: More immigrants arrested, fewer deported under Trump

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) 17 hr Tupadre 129
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Mon Ssg 189
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Sun Isaac s pang 54
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... May 11 Richard 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
News Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a... May 6 David 1
News Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store... May 6 David 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,975 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC