U.S. Supreme Court won't consider cas...

U.S. Supreme Court won't consider case, so 2012 Anaheim police shooting will be re-tried

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Genevieve Huizar, the mother of Manuel Diaz who was shot and killed by Anaheim police in 2012, hugs lawyer Angel Carrazco, Jr., after a press conference in 2016 at Anaheim City Hall. A photo neighbors say is Manuel Diaz, 25, adorns a memorial site where the 25-year-old was killed in an officer involved shooting in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 20 hr Juan 643
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Apr 25 concerned res 116
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 21 Vic 383
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Apr 18 Georgia Levin 2
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Apr 18 Green Light Free 98
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr 1 Iphonemodest552 53
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,718,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC