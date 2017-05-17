Tustin police fatally shoot suicidal man who fired gun during standoff
Tustin police fatally shot a suicidal man who fired a gun in his vehicle during a two-hour standoff Tuesday night, authorities said. The Orange County coroner's office on Wednesday identified the man as 24-year-old Edwin Fuentes, of Tustin.
