Trinity Broadcasting Network trial: Did 1st family of Christian...

What happened that night in a Georgia hotel room during the Trinity Broadcasting Network's spring 2006 Praise-a-Thon? Both sides acknowledge that the 13-year-old granddaughter of the Christian broadcaster's founders, and a 30-year-old man who worked for them, smoked a cigarette together on her balcony, drank alcohol in her room, and watched a movie on her bed, according to depositions in a civil trial that began this week in Orange County Superior Court. Trinity maintains that young Carra Crouch fell asleep that night, ending the episode and that the girl was foolish to let a 30-year-old man in her room.

