Trinity Broadcasting Network trial: Did 1st family of Christian...
What happened that night in a Georgia hotel room during the Trinity Broadcasting Network's spring 2006 Praise-a-Thon? Both sides acknowledge that the 13-year-old granddaughter of the Christian broadcaster's founders, and a 30-year-old man who worked for them, smoked a cigarette together on her balcony, drank alcohol in her room, and watched a movie on her bed, according to depositions in a civil trial that began this week in Orange County Superior Court. Trinity maintains that young Carra Crouch fell asleep that night, ending the episode and that the girl was foolish to let a 30-year-old man in her room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Chico
|646
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr 18
|Green Light Free
|98
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar '17
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC