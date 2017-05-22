Trial begins for man accused in stabb...

Trial begins for man accused in stabbing death of 17-year-old girl in Yorba Linda

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

SANTA ANA The body of 17-year-old Aubreyanna Sade Parks was found by cyclists on a grassy curb in an upscale neighborhood of Yorba Linda just before 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2014. Police found her dragonfly charm necklace, a bloody box-cutter knife, and a severed finger of hers at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr... 19 hr SikofIt 2
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... May 20 gvpt 2
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) May 17 Ssk 130
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) May 15 Ssg 189
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... May 11 Richard 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,215,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC