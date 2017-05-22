Trial begins for man accused in stabbing death of 17-year-old girl in Yorba Linda

SANTA ANA The body of 17-year-old Aubreyanna Sade Parks was found by cyclists on a grassy curb in an upscale neighborhood of Yorba Linda just before 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2014. Police found her dragonfly charm necklace, a bloody box-cutter knife, and a severed finger of hers at the scene.

