Sentencing continued for man who shot, injured Fullerton officer
SANTA ANA Sentencing was continued Friday for a gang member, who shot and injured a police officer during a traffic stop, after the man requested a new lawyer. Marcos Allen Bush who faces up to 60 years to life in prison after being convicted of seven felony counts including attempted murder of a peace officer has hired a new attorney to represent him for his sentencing.
