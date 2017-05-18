Santa Police ask for help identifying 2 robbery suspects at 2 businesses

The police department is asking for help identifying two men who robbed two businesses within five minutes of each other on Wednesday, May 17, authorities said. The two suspects first entered a Motel 6 at 1623 E. 1st St. at about 7:15 p.m. They enter the main lobby, jumped the lobby desk, and brandished a knife, demanding that the clerk give them the money in the cash register, according to a report.

