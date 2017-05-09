Santa Ana selects former Pasadena cit...

Santa Ana selects former Pasadena city manager to fill its own top position on interim basis

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

SANTA ANA The city, on Tuesday, May 9, revealed that its second acting city manager to be selected since separating with its full-time top employee nearly four months ago is retired city manager Cynthia Kurtz. Kurtz has held numerous management positions in Los Angeles County, including city manager for Pasadena for a decade, interim city manager of Covina and ethics adviser consultant for Vernon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a... May 6 David 1
News Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store... May 6 David 1
News OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun... May 6 David 1
News Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg... May 6 David 1
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) May 6 concerned res 118
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 21 Vic 383
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Apr 18 Georgia Levin 2
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,497 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC