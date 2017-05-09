Santa Ana selects former Pasadena city manager to fill its own top position on interim basis
SANTA ANA The city, on Tuesday, May 9, revealed that its second acting city manager to be selected since separating with its full-time top employee nearly four months ago is retired city manager Cynthia Kurtz. Kurtz has held numerous management positions in Los Angeles County, including city manager for Pasadena for a decade, interim city manager of Covina and ethics adviser consultant for Vernon.
