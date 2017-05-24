Santa Ana police searching for man who terrorized gas station clerk, drivers
Santa Ana police on Wednesday, May 24, released surveillance video and photos of a suspect in rage-fueled encounters directed at a customer and clerk at a gas station and a motorist. Police, who suspect that there may be additional victims, hope that publicizing the photos and video will help lead to the man's arrest.
