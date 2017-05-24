Santa Ana police searching for man wh...

Santa Ana police searching for man who terrorized gas station clerk, drivers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

Santa Ana police on Wednesday, May 24, released surveillance video and photos of a suspect in rage-fueled encounters directed at a customer and clerk at a gas station and a motorist. Police, who suspect that there may be additional victims, hope that publicizing the photos and video will help lead to the man's arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 6 hr Tellinitlikeitis 4
Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13) 10 hr Musikologist 12
Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 11 hr Animals 3
Huntington Beach Mugshots and Criminal Arrest R... (Sep '16) 11 hr Forg 3
Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 11 hr Ido 3
Orange Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 12 hr Vista 3
Fullerton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 12 hr Vista 3
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC