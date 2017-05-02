Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names acting police chief

The Santa Ana City Council selected a new acting city manager from a pool of candidates Tuesday, but did not disclose who was chosen. "We approved a tentative contract on tonight's council agenda that needs to be agreed upon by the candidate so we can finalize and name the individual," Councilman David Benavides said in a text message after the closed meeting Tuesday, May 2. The selection comes eight days after the council in a 4-3 vote returned Gerardo Mouet , who was appointed acting city manager in January, to his role as executive director of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Agency.

