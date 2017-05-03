Sacred Reich celebrate 30 years of 'Ignorance' with Byzantine this fall
In 1987, Arizona thrash metal rockers Sacred Reich released their debut album Ignorance , which has become a classic in their respective genre. Before their split up in 2000, the outfit went on to release several more albums, including 1996's Heal .
