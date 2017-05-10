Roussan on the homeless: "Taming the Corporate Beasts"
As many already know, the Greedy Corporate Beasts of our World continue to crush and destroy the lives of many in Anaheim, USA and the world. Not only is there a war being waged against the middle class, but also against the homeless and poor of Anaheim and elsewhere.
