Ringside Report: Erick Ituarte Wins NABF Title in Ontario, Calif.

A night of split decisions saw Erick Ituarte survive a knockdown and slide by Isaac Zarate in the main event on Friday. Split decisions ruled the night and Ituarte did just enough to beat Zarate in an eight round fight for the vacant NABF junior featherweight title on the Thompson Boxing Promotions card.

