Ringside Report: Erick Ituarte Wins NABF Title in Ontario, Calif.
A night of split decisions saw Erick Ituarte survive a knockdown and slide by Isaac Zarate in the main event on Friday. Split decisions ruled the night and Ituarte did just enough to beat Zarate in an eight round fight for the vacant NABF junior featherweight title on the Thompson Boxing Promotions card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr...
|3 hr
|SikofIt
|2
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|Sat
|gvpt
|2
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|May 17
|Ssk
|130
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|May 15
|Ssg
|189
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC