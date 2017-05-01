Resident alleges conflict of interest by Claremont city attorneys

Claremont's legal counsel may have violated state government codes in the water system takeover case, according to one resident. In an April 19 letter emailed to Claremont City Attorney Sonia Carvalho and copied to the entire city council and City Manager Tony Ramos, James Belna outlined what he called "serious concerns about Best, Best & Krieger's conduct in the course of Claremont's attempt to acquire the local water system."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Claremont Courier.