Pink slips lead to a special court hearing for hundreds of local teachers facing possible layoffs
The judge wore a suit, and the hearings featured a court reporter, thousands of pages of court exhibits and plenty of testimony. It was the gymnasium-auditorium at Villa Fundamental Intermediate School in Santa Ana, where for three days last month the basketball hoops were pulled up toward the rafters to make room for teachers to contest their layoff notices from Santa Ana Unified School District.
