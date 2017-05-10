Orange County Transit Outlook: Balanc...

Orange County Transit Outlook: Balanced Budget, But Problems Loom

Bus ridership is expected to decrease six percent next year, but fare prices and service levels will remain the same. Image: OCTA The first Orange County Transportation Authority budget presentation for 2017-2018 to its board of directors Monday show a stable short-term future, but with looming problems on the horizon.

