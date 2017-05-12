Orange County supervisors approve $178 million bond issuance to construct Civic Center building
Orange County supervisors have authorized the sale of $178 million of bonds to pay for the construction of a building that marks the first phase of its planned two-decade overhaul of the Santa Ana Civic Center. The bond issuance, approved by the board on Tuesday, May 9, is one of the largest long-term debt commitments the county has taken on since its 1994 bankruptcy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|cityofanaheim
|188
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|Thu
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Frank
|648
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC