Orange County supervisors approve $178 million bond issuance to construct Civic Center building

Orange County supervisors have authorized the sale of $178 million of bonds to pay for the construction of a building that marks the first phase of its planned two-decade overhaul of the Santa Ana Civic Center. The bond issuance, approved by the board on Tuesday, May 9, is one of the largest long-term debt commitments the county has taken on since its 1994 bankruptcy.

