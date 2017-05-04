Orange County sheriff asking to expan...

Orange County sheriff asking to expand undocumented-immigrant detention contract

Read more: The Wave

The Orange County Sheriff's Department wants to increase the number of federal immigration detainees that are held in county jails and will ask the Board of Supervisors next week for permission to do so by expanding its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The new agreement would allow the county to hold up to 120 additional undocumented immigrants, recouping 60 percent of the local capacity lost when ICE ended its contract with Santa Ana city jails earlier this year.

