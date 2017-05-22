OCTA board approves OC Streetcar funding agreement with Federal Transit Administration
ORANGE The Orange County Transportation Authority board on Monday, May 22, approved a full-funding agreement with the Federal Transit Administration for the OC Streetcar project that it expects feds will grant. Under the grant agreement, which passed on an 11-0 board vote, OCTA is trying to secure up to $148.9 million in federal New Starts program funds, which would cover nearly half of the streetcar's total cost.
