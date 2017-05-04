OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Funding
Plans to build Orange County's first modern streetcar took another step forward with the announcement that the project will receive $50 million from the federal government, according to a deal struck by Congressional leaders. The inclusion of the OC Streetcar in the Congressional funding package, expected to be signed by the President, is another strong indicator of federal support for the streetcar project, which will run through the heart of Orange County in Santa Ana and Garden Grove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Chico
|646
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr 18
|Green Light Free
|98
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare
|Mar '17
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC