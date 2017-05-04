OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with F...

OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Funding

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

Plans to build Orange County's first modern streetcar took another step forward with the announcement that the project will receive $50 million from the federal government, according to a deal struck by Congressional leaders. The inclusion of the OC Streetcar in the Congressional funding package, expected to be signed by the President, is another strong indicator of federal support for the streetcar project, which will run through the heart of Orange County in Santa Ana and Garden Grove.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Wed Chico 646
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 21 Vic 383
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Apr 18 Georgia Levin 2
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Apr 18 Green Light Free 98
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr '17 Iphonemodest552 53
News O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare Mar '17 Richard 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC