OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Funding

Plans to build Orange County's first modern streetcar took another step forward with the announcement that the project will receive $50 million from the federal government, according to a deal struck by Congressional leaders. The inclusion of the OC Streetcar in the Congressional funding package, expected to be signed by the President, is another strong indicator of federal support for the streetcar project, which will run through the heart of Orange County in Santa Ana and Garden Grove.

