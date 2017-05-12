Man sentenced to 52 years-to-life for stabbing mother's boyfriend to death
SANTA ANA A 29-year-old Anaheim man was sentenced to 52-years-to-life in prison on Friday for stabbing his mother's boyfriend to death in a rage over how the boyfriend treated her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|cityofanaheim
|188
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|Thu
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Frank
|648
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC