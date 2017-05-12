Man sentenced to 52 years-to-life for...

Man sentenced to 52 years-to-life for stabbing mother's boyfriend to death

SANTA ANA A 29-year-old Anaheim man was sentenced to 52-years-to-life in prison on Friday for stabbing his mother's boyfriend to death in a rage over how the boyfriend treated her.

