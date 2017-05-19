There are on the The Wave story from Saturday, titled Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexually assaulting.... In it, The Wave reports that:

SANTA ANA A Long Beach man was sentenced to 128 years to life in prison on Friday for sexually assaulting a two-year-old relative in her crib and filming the act, adding to his collection of more than 226,000 images and videos of child pornography, authorities said. Ryan Michael Booth, 32, was convicted in March of more than a dozen felony counts including oral copulation or sexual penetration on a child 10 or younger, using an underage person for obscene matter, and possession of child pornography.

