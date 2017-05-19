Man sentenced to 128 years in prison ...

Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexually assaulting...

There are 2 comments on the The Wave story from Saturday, titled Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexually assaulting....

SANTA ANA A Long Beach man was sentenced to 128 years to life in prison on Friday for sexually assaulting a two-year-old relative in her crib and filming the act, adding to his collection of more than 226,000 images and videos of child pornography, authorities said. Ryan Michael Booth, 32, was convicted in March of more than a dozen felony counts including oral copulation or sexual penetration on a child 10 or younger, using an underage person for obscene matter, and possession of child pornography.

discocrisco

Since: Apr 08

3,218

Mission Viejo, CA

#1 Friday
Enjoy your stay in prison because you are never leaving
gvpt

Pittsfield, NH

#2 Saturday
Holy Smoly, now he'll be the child for the next 128 yrs...lol
Santa Ana, CA

