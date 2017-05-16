Man pleads guilty to robbery at Santa Ana grocery store
A 38-year-old man shown using a motorized chair in video from a grocery store moments before getting up and robbing the manager pleaded guilty Tuesday, May 16. Antonio Delgado Juarez pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree robbery and carjacking, all felonies. Juarez, who can walk, is scheduled to be sentenced June 27. Santa Ana police asked for the public's help in September 2014 tracking down the suspect in the Sept.
