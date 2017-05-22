Man found dumped in Tustin yard killed in Santa Ana, police say
Investigators were looking for evidence where a male victim's body was found Sunday morning around 6 a.m. in the 600 block of west Main Street in Tustin. Police are asking for the public's help.
