Love Spud
Hold a raw sweet potato in your hand. The potato is rock hard. Its skin has the appearance, if not feel, of old polished wood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13)
|14 hr
|Musikologist
|12
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|Animals
|3
|Huntington Beach Mugshots and Criminal Arrest R... (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Forg
|3
|Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Ido
|3
|Orange Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Vista
|3
|Fullerton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Vista
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC