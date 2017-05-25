Love Spud

Love Spud

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

Hold a raw sweet potato in your hand. The potato is rock hard. Its skin has the appearance, if not feel, of old polished wood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 10 hr Tellinitlikeitis 4
Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13) 14 hr Musikologist 12
Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 15 hr Animals 3
Huntington Beach Mugshots and Criminal Arrest R... (Sep '16) 16 hr Forg 3
Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 16 hr Ido 3
Orange Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 16 hr Vista 3
Fullerton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 16 hr Vista 3
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,071 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC