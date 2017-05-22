Local man details two World War II bombers
An Iron Station man travelled to Santa Ana, California two weeks ago for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to detail two World War II bomber planes. David Strum, an auto detailer who's commissioned to work on lavish European sports cars and classic car collections in his spare time, tackled the project with a group of 35 top-notch detailers from around the country.
