Lobsterfest slated for Saturday in Tustin

The annual Tustin Lobsterfest, featuring all-you-can-eat surf and turf, takes place in Peppertree Park Saturday, May 20. FILE PHOTO: KAREN TAPIA, CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Sponsored by the Tustin-Santa Ana Rotary Club, the event includes live music, dancing and, for the landlubbers, barbecued tri-tip. Take a chance at turning a $10 donation into $1,000 in a ball drop.

