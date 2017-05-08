League changes include two football-only leagues, CdM in the Sunset and Crean Lutheran in Empire
GARDEN GROVE Among the big changes made Monday to the Orange County high school leagues structure was the creation of two football-only groupings, Corona del Mar moved to the Sunset League and Crean Lutheran placed in the Empire League. School and league representatives voted at a meeting to approve the changes for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.
