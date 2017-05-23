LAPD Officer Avoids Jail In Assault C...

LAPD Officer Avoids Jail In Assault Caught On Video

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA 91604 655-2000 Follow us on TwitterFind Us On Facebook Program guide: Click here to access the CBS2 and KCAL9 [...] Questions about a commercial: 964-8347 Southern California's only 24-hour news and traffic station - KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Traffic & Weather Together Every 10 Minutes on the Fives - A Los Angeles police officer who kicked and punched a man during a videotaped arrest avoided jail Tuesday after he was found to have completed the requirements of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr... Mon SikofIt 2
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... May 20 gvpt 2
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) May 17 Ssk 130
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) May 15 Ssg 189
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... May 11 Richard 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,240,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC