L.A., Anaheim Make List of Worst Places to Live if You're Trying to Save Money
The Los Angeles and Anaheim areas are among the worst places to live if you're trying to save money, according to a study released by a personal finances website. Los Angeles was topped only by San Francisco on the list of the top five most expensive places to live, followed by Oakland, New York City and Anaheim, according to the study released by GOBankingRates.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Fernando Sun.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|6 hr
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13)
|10 hr
|Musikologist
|12
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|Animals
|3
|Huntington Beach Mugshots and Criminal Arrest R... (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|Forg
|3
|Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|Ido
|3
|Orange Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|12 hr
|Vista
|3
|Fullerton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|12 hr
|Vista
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC