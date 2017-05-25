Judge takes guardianship from Santa Ana man after he's...

An Orange County Superior Court judge on Thursday, May 25, took guardianship away from a suspended Santa Ana attorney who is the trustee for a 95-year-old woman he billed more than $488,000 to help her get her driver's license back. Wayne Irwin McClaskey has been suspended from practicing law since January 2015, for billing Lola Wilber $488,700 to "resist the adverse decision of the DMV on her driver's license renewal," according to the State Bar.

