Judge takes guardianship from Santa A...

Judge takes guardianship from Santa Ana man after he's...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

An Orange County Superior Court judge on Thursday, May 25, took guardianship away from a suspended Santa Ana attorney who is the trustee for a 95-year-old woman he billed more than $488,000 to help her get her driver's license back. Wayne Irwin McClaskey has been suspended from practicing law since January 2015, for billing Lola Wilber $488,700 to "resist the adverse decision of the DMV on her driver's license renewal," according to the State Bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 10 hr Tellinitlikeitis 4
Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13) 14 hr Musikologist 12
Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 15 hr Animals 3
Huntington Beach Mugshots and Criminal Arrest R... (Sep '16) 16 hr Forg 3
Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 16 hr Ido 3
Orange Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 16 hr Vista 3
Fullerton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 16 hr Vista 3
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,071 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC