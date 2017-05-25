Judge takes guardianship from Santa Ana man after he's...
An Orange County Superior Court judge on Thursday, May 25, took guardianship away from a suspended Santa Ana attorney who is the trustee for a 95-year-old woman he billed more than $488,000 to help her get her driver's license back. Wayne Irwin McClaskey has been suspended from practicing law since January 2015, for billing Lola Wilber $488,700 to "resist the adverse decision of the DMV on her driver's license renewal," according to the State Bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13)
|14 hr
|Musikologist
|12
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|Animals
|3
|Huntington Beach Mugshots and Criminal Arrest R... (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Forg
|3
|Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Ido
|3
|Orange Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Vista
|3
|Fullerton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Vista
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC