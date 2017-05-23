Judge rips sheriffa s department over jailhouse informant records in DeKraai-related hearing
Scott Dekraai watches his attorney asking questions at Santa Ana Courthouse on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals blasted the Orange County Sheriff's Department Tuesday after learning deputies have not searched through dozens of boxes of inmate records that might offer details on the county's use of jailhouse informants.
