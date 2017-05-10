Investors talk taxes, bonds and ... pot

Investors talk taxes, bonds and ... pot

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Want proof that marijuana is going mainstream? Look no further than a wealth management conference that kicked off Thursday at the Hyatt in Huntington Beach. Between discussions on tax strategies and building a real estate portfolio, experts offered tips on investing in cannabis real estate to guests that paid upwards of $2,000 a pop to soak it in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... 23 hr Richard 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Thu Frank 648
News Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou... Wed Ram 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Wed Well Well 4,846
News Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a... May 6 David 1
News Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store... May 6 David 1
News OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun... May 6 David 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,960,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC