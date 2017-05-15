Huntington Beach officials rebuff supervisor's proposal to house homeless in city

Huntington Beach officials expressed strong opposition Monday, May 15 to Orange County Supervisor Shawn Nelson's proposal to construct temporary homeless shelters on county-owned land in Huntington Beach, Irvine and Santa Ana. Nelson last week proposed building large, temporary, 200-person, tent-like structures on each of three properties, adding 600 total beds and installing portable bathrooms and showers on the land.

