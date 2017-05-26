Here are the Sonics: Classic '60s gar...

Here are the Sonics: Classic '60s garage rockers play Orange County on Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: The Wave

The Sonics are one of the great garage bands of all time, and a forebear of the punk movement that rose up a decade after this '60s band broke up. For the past decade they've been back together and they come to the Observatory in Santa Ana on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) 23 hr Chupe 132
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu Story Teller 4,847
Review: Anaheim Ducks May 27 ANAHEIM DUCKS 1
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) May 27 LOL 176
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) May 26 Vic 190
Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 4
Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13) May 25 Musikologist 12
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,424 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC