Here are the Sonics: Classic '60s garage rockers play Orange County on Sunday
The Sonics are one of the great garage bands of all time, and a forebear of the punk movement that rose up a decade after this '60s band broke up. For the past decade they've been back together and they come to the Observatory in Santa Ana on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
