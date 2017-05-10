Helicopter crew warns paddle-boarders about nearby sharks
Orange County Sheriff Deputy Brian Stockbridge, left, and pilot, Santa Ana police corporal Jeff Van Es, right, head towards Dana Point as they search for sharks in the waters off Orange County, Calif., Thursday, May 11, 2017. Advisories were posted for beaches up and down Southern California after shark sightings this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|Thu
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC