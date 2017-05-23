He accused Nissan of killing his car dealerships. A jury agreed, awarding him $256 million
An Orange County jury has awarded $256 million to a former Nissan dealer who sued the automaker's financing arm, accusing it of forcing him out of business. An Orange County jury has awarded $256 million to a former Nissan dealer who sued the automaker's financing arm, accusing it of forcing him out of business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr...
|Mon
|SikofIt
|2
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|May 17
|Ssk
|130
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|May 15
|Ssg
|189
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC