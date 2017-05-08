German and Israeli doctors partner on Iraqi child's heart surgery
Doctor Sagi Assa operating on the heart of 11-year-old Marwan Ghazi Ali at the Wolfson Medical Center 8 May 2017.. As a kid, Sagi Assa learned a bit of Arabic from his Lebanese grandmother, which came in handy on Monday, as he explained to a nervous Kurdish-Iraqi mother that her son was doing well after heart surgery.
