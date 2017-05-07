Freeway pedestrian dies after being s...

Freeway pedestrian dies after being struck by van

A man who was struck by a van while lying in the slow lane on the 55 Freeway in Santa Ana early Friday morning, May 5, died in the hospital on Saturday. The crash occurred a little after 1:20 a.m. on the northbound freeway, south of Edinger Avenue, said California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera.

