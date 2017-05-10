Former Angels star Doug DeCinces foun...

Former Angels star Doug DeCinces found guilty in insider-trading deal

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

SANTA ANA >> A former Angel star was convicted Friday of insider-trading, following a two-month trial in which the ex-ballplayer was accused of illegally using non-public information from a CEO friend to net $1.3 million. Doug DeCinces, now 66, who once played third base for the Orioles and the Angels, was accused of receiving insider information from James Mazzo, 60, a Laguna Beach neighbor who owned Santa Ana-based Advanced Medical Optics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) 11 hr cityofanaheim 188
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... Thu Richard 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Thu Frank 648
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
News Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a... May 6 David 1
News Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store... May 6 David 1
News OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun... May 6 David 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,978,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC