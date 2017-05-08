First Santa Ana grad to attend Harvard now first DACA student to receive Claremont Graduate docto...
When she graduated high school in 2005, Montiel was the first student from Santa Ana Unified to attend Harvard University . In addition to earning a bachelor's degree in English Literature and language, she went on to complete a master's degree in Learning and Teaching from Harvard a year later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|May 6
|concerned res
|118
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Chico
|646
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC