Faith No More, Slayer Supergroup Dead...

Faith No More, Slayer Supergroup Dead Cross Announce Tour

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

Dead Cross, the hardcore project featuring Faith No More's Mike Patton and Slayer's Dave Lombardo, will tour this summer in support of their debut LP. Dead Cross, the new project featuring Faith No More's Mike Patton and Slayer's Dave Lombardo, will hit the road this summer in support of their upcoming self-titled debut LP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr... 10 hr SikofIt 2
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... May 20 gvpt 2
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) May 17 Ssk 130
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) May 15 Ssg 189
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... May 11 Richard 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,673 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC