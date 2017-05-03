El Modena High football coach in 10-hour police standoff also faces child sex charges

A football coach who sparked a 10-hour standoff with police at El Modena High School in Orange is facing additional charges for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor student, authorities said Wednesday, May 3. Michael James Snitzler, a 26-year-old assistant varsity football coach from Santa Ana, locked himself inside of a classroom with a loaded firearm and threatened suicide in a 10-hour standoff with police that began at about 11 a.m. on April 23, authorities said. Students and adults on campus were evacuated.

