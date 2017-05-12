Driver sentenced to 11 years in drunk-driving crash that killed Lake Forest man and his dog
SANTA ANA A driver was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Friday for a drunken-driving crash that killed a Lake Forest man and his service dog on Easter Sunday in 2013. A jury in June 2016 deadlocked on a murder charge for Brad Philip Marsicano, 35, of Mission Viejo but convicted him of felonies including driving under the influence with injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol content of .08 percent or more causing injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|20 hr
|cityofanaheim
|188
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|Thu
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|May 10
|Jo Deo
|123
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC