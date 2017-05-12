Driver sentenced to 11 years in drunk-driving crash that killed Lake Forest man and his dog

SANTA ANA A driver was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Friday for a drunken-driving crash that killed a Lake Forest man and his service dog on Easter Sunday in 2013. A jury in June 2016 deadlocked on a murder charge for Brad Philip Marsicano, 35, of Mission Viejo but convicted him of felonies including driving under the influence with injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol content of .08 percent or more causing injury.

