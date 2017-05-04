Development in the area has nearly stopped after officials stopped the use of septic systems
A neighborhood in Menifee's Quail Valley community plagued with failing septic systems should see that problem remedied within the next two years as a result of a water district's action this week. Eastern Municipal Water District board directors on Wednesday, May 3, awarded a $7.3 million contract to Redlands-based Downing Construction to build a sewer system serving 215 properties along Quail Valley's southern border with Canyon Lake.
