Development in the area has nearly stopped after officials stopped the use of septic systems

A neighborhood in Menifee's Quail Valley community plagued with failing septic systems should see that problem remedied within the next two years as a result of a water district's action this week. Eastern Municipal Water District board directors on Wednesday, May 3, awarded a $7.3 million contract to Redlands-based Downing Construction to build a sewer system serving 215 properties along Quail Valley's southern border with Canyon Lake.

