Development in the area has nearly st...

Development in the area has nearly stopped after officials stopped the use of septic systems

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A neighborhood in Menifee's Quail Valley community plagued with failing septic systems should see that problem remedied within the next two years as a result of a water district's action this week. Eastern Municipal Water District board directors on Wednesday, May 3, awarded a $7.3 million contract to Redlands-based Downing Construction to build a sewer system serving 215 properties along Quail Valley's southern border with Canyon Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Wed Chico 646
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Apr 21 Vic 383
News Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ... Apr 18 Georgia Levin 2
News Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09) Apr 18 Green Light Free 98
News CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V... Apr 6 Kenn 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) Apr '17 Iphonemodest552 53
News O.C. Democrats call on GOP to help fix Obamacare Mar '17 Richard 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,782,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC