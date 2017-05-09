CSUF graduating students get a jump o...

CSUF graduating students get a jump on real-world jobs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

There are still the caps and gowns, the long speeches and the fact you can't just go crash in your dorm room afterward. But for many students, graduation is not a sharp demarcation between four years of carefree student life intramural flag football games, fraternity parties and, of course, studying and a future of job hunting, entry-level jobs and the real world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou... 12 hr Ram 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 15 hr Well Well 4,846
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) 16 hr Jo Deo 123
News Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a... May 6 David 1
News Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store... May 6 David 1
News OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun... May 6 David 1
News Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg... May 6 David 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC