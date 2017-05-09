County supervisors approve project 34...

County supervisors approve project 340 homes for hills north of Yorba Linda

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

An artist rendering of what the entrance would look like to the 340-home Esperanza Hills development. Portion of the Esperanza Hills north of Yorba Linda near Stonehaven Drive where a 340-home development has been proposed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou... 3 hr Ram 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 6 hr Well Well 4,846
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) 7 hr Jo Deo 123
News Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a... May 6 David 1
News Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store... May 6 David 1
News OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun... May 6 David 1
News Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg... May 6 David 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,168 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC