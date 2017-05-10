ConcertoHealth(R) Appoints Julie Webb-Hopkins Chief Human Resources Officer
"Julie is a familiar face in the southern California healthcare market, and has worked with several of our current executives while at Monarch and Health Essentials," said Alec Cunningham, president and CEO of ConcertoHealth. "As a result, she understands the human resource needs of our population health business extremely well.
