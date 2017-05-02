Carjacker convicted after his DNA is ...

Carjacker convicted after his DNA is found on cigarette in the recovered car

SANTA ANA A carjacker from Orange has been sentenced to three years in prison after authorities identified him through DNA he left on a cigarette in the recovered car. Gary Munoz, 30, was arrested, charged and convicted in less than two months, thanks to the county's RAPID DNA program, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a Tuesday statement.

