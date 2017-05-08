California taxi driver detained at immigration check-in
Gurmukh Singh, accompanied by his wife, talks during a news conference prior to his immigration check-in outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's offices in Santa Ana, Calif. SANTA ANA, Calif.>> A Southern California taxi driver originally from India was detained today by U.S. immigration authorities during a check-in for an 18-year-old deportation order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|May 6
|concerned res
|118
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Chico
|646
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC